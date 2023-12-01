Ambassador Andrew Young backs new peace movement

The Civil Rights icon and former Atlanta mayor reflects on his life and legacy approaching MLK Day

ATLANTA — Civil Rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young is backing a new push for peace. Young is endorsing the World Peace Revival, whose aim is to unite people of different backgrounds through prayer and acts of kindness.

Known as a statesman and beacon of peace, Young opened up about his role in the Civil Rights movement alongside his friend, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Dr. King used to say you have to be clinically insane to think that a ragtag bunch like us could redeem the soul of America from the triple evils of racism, war and poverty," Young said. “The King legacy is among us because of the violence. Because of the violence, we think of his nonviolence. Because of the violence, we search our own souls and we begin to try and understand others to see if we can work out the differences between us.”

Over the decades, Young pushed to make the city of Atlanta better as mayor. He also served as a congressman and Olympic co-chair for the 1996 games in Atlanta and won the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“We’ve focused on the material aspects of our lives, and we built a great city," Young said. "We’ve invited everybody to come here, and in coming here, we expect them to observe certain values and certain laws. We profit from each other’s customs. Almost every nation in the world is represented here, and so the cultures, the religion, the values of that nation are part of our values."

“We’re in the process of learning from each other the best we have to offer and sharing with each other our highest hopes and dreams," he added. "Maybe we can live in the city with all its complexity. But that means being even more sensitive and understanding of the people we disagree with or who disagree with us.”

At the age of 90, Young is now putting his weight behind the World Peace Revival. Co-Chair Jason Chandler said the movement is using social media and prayer to drive unity.

"We want to increase the number of prayers and acts of kindness people commit. We think that’s what is necessary in this world today," Chandler said. "Humanity can't survive killing and destroying. It can only survive by growing in grace and humility, and therefore, they will grow in beauty and in stature. There are so many bad things we see on the internet and social media. We want to mess up the algorithms. We want to speak good and positive things, and that’s up to all of us.”

As part of the initiative, a commissioned statue of Dr. King will go up at Rodney Cook, Sr. Peace Park in Vine City. A statue of Young is currently up at the same park. The sculpture for Dr. King will be dedicated on April 1, when a peace walk is also set to take place at the park. Young called them both symbols of peace.

