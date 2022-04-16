Mother and child found safe police say, Amber Alert canceled

The mother said the two were not kidnapped, and it was a big misunderstanding.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said the missing mother and 11-year-old boy were found and are safe after they issued an Amber Alert on Saturday for the child after the department said the two were kidnapped.

The mother of the 11-year-old boy said to 11Alive that the two were not taken hostage, but that it was a big misunderstanding. No arrests were made.

The police department initially said the child was taken from 1633 Abner Terrace along with his mother.

Police claimed the man forced the 11-year-old into the car with his mother against their will.

This was not the case, and the mother and child are both safe and at home said, investigators. What happened that caused them to issue an alert is still unknown at this time.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following right now on all our platforms. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent every week day at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US