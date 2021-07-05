Children at center of Amber Alert found safe, police say

No further details have been released on the Alert.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Authorities said the children at the center of a Monday morning Amber Alert have been found safe.

The alert said they were looking for a 2020 Nissan Rogue with Florida license plate number JJYV44.

Amber Alerts are activated in the "most serious child-abduction cases," according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Alert, was pushed and said it was out of College Park, however, 11Alive has learned that it was out of South Fulton.

No further details have been released on the Alert.