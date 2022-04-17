Woman killed, baby safe after being kidnapped by father, police say

The 1-year-old was found safe after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, Ga. — The baby at the center of an overnight Amber Alert in Monroe has been found safe, however, the child's mother was found dead and her father is charged with murder, police said.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend regarding an "unknown problem." When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Crystal Hyatt dead inside the home.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Gregory Deonte Norwood, was the father of the victim's one-year-old child. They said he abducted the child which sparked the statewide alert.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to process the scene and were able to track down Norwood's car to an address in Newton County, where the sheriff's office was able to arrest him.

The child was located safely, police said, with her grandmother in Gwinnett County.