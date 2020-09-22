Ambulance wreck leaves 3 injured in DeKalb County

The accident happened in the area of Moreland Avenue and Bailey Street.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities confirm three people are recovering after an accident involving an ambulance in DeKalb County temporarily trapped them.

The accident happened on Monday evening in the area of Moreland Avenue and Bailey Street. A DeKalb Fire spokesperson said that the accident involved an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance.

Authorities said they were able to remove all three accident victims from the wreckage including two AMR personnel and one other person who was not an employee.

The personnel had what DeKalb Fire Rescue described as minor injuries and the other person in the ambulance was said to have moderate injuries.