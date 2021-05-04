2 hurt when ambulance crashes into truck, Atlanta police say

The Dekalb ambulance was en route to a call with its lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

ATLANTA — The driver and passenger of a DeKalb County ambulance were injured following a collision with a semi-truck early Tuesday morning, Atlanta police said.

The accident happened shortly after 6 a.m. at Moreland Avenue and Custer Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, the Dekalb ambulance was heading to a call with its lights and sirens on when a semi-truck reportedly made a sudden stop causing the ambulance to hit it.

The driver of the ambulance suffered minor injuries, while the passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle with injuries to her leg. She was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment. The truck driver was not injured.