Ambulance driver, EMS company owner indicted after rollover crash leads to dialysis patient's death

A Fulton County grand jury recently indicted ambulance driver Kevin McCorvey and the owner of Prime Care EMS, Osman Abdallah.

ATLANTA — Ambulance driver and medic Kevin McCorvey is facing additional charges for the death of a 66-year-old man after his ambulance rolled over along a Fairburn road last November. Wilton Thomason Jr. died from his injures.

McCorvey, who was arrested at the scene of the crash, now faces additional charges in an indictment a Fulton County grand jury recently returned. McCorvey is accused of having both alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

The 35-year-old is now facing a total of ten criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and reckless driving.

The DUI for alcohol is listed as less safe, meaning McCorvey isn't accused of being over the legal limit, but still being impaired.

Thomason was being transported following a dialysis appointment.

Georgia State Patrol determined McCorvey drove into the ditch before rolling over, according to GSP's investigation.

"He could be alive if he was properly restrained," a medic who responded to the crash can be heard saying on body camera video from the scene.

The medics described how the victim wasn't properly secured to a stretcher and it could have contributed to his death.

Since last November, McCorvey was the only person charged in connection with the crash. However, the indictment also charges Prime Care EMS owner Osman Abdallah with reckless conduct for not assigning two medics to the ambulance and giving a false statement to an investigator by naming two medics he said had been assigned to Thomason's ambulance.

A second employee was in the ambulance but wasn't a licensed medic, according to state records. In the days after the crash, Thomason's son, who has been a paramedic for more than 10 years, couldn't understand what went wrong.

"You have to be on point. You have to be ready. You have to be knowledgeable and you have to care," Terrence Thomason told 11Alive during an interview in 2021.

The recently-released indictment coupled with police body camera video from the scene though paints McCorvey as someone who wasn't on point.

"You have anything to drink tonight?" an officer can be heard asking him.

"No, no, no," McCorvey responded.

The ambulance driver is then seen taking a field sobriety and a breathalyzer test.

An officer then tells a medic, "He only blew a .016," which is under the legal limit of .08 in Georgia. But officers can be heard saying they believe McCorvey had taken other substances along with alcohol.

The indictment described McCorvey as being under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana while driving.

Court records show McCorvey, who is out of jail on bond, is scheduled to be back in court in late May for an arraignment on the new charges in the indictment.