Ambulance collides head on with Mustang, killing EMS driver, critically injuring 1

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An ambulance driver is dead after colliding head on with the driver of another car while responding to an emergency call in Fulton County Thursday morning, troopers said.

Around 6:51 a.m., a Central EMS ambulance was going to an emergency call with both its lights and sirens on while driving east on State Route 20, a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said in a statement. A tractor-trailer was driving west and abruptly stopped to yield to the ambulance, they said.

After the rig yielded, a green Ford Mustang that was driving too close behind the tractor-trailer veered into the center turn lane. That's when the driver collided head on with the ambulance.

The drivers of both vehicles were rushed to North Fulton Hospital where the ambulance driver, who has not been identified, died from her injuries. The driver of the Mustang is in critical condition, authorities said.

The ambulance did not have any patients inside when the crash happened and nobody else was hurt. The section of State Route 20 was closed for nearly two hours before reopening.