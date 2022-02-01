Inauguration ceremony details released for Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens

Here is the full ceremony schedule

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens will be sworn in Monday at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

"In an effort to advance sustainability and technological efforts, there will not be a physical Inaugural Program. It will be digital-only and will be accessible on MovingATLForward.com," a release stated.

Here is the full program ceremony schedule:

Oath of Office for the Municipal Court of Atlanta

Administered by The Honorable Shondeana C. Morris, Judge, DeKalb County Superior Court

Remarks

Chief Judge Christopher T. Portis

Oaths of Office for the Atlanta City Council

Administered by The Honorable Craig L. Schwall, Judge, Superior Court of Fulton County

Oath of Office for the Atlanta City Council President

Administered by The Honorable Asha F. Jackson, Chief Judge, Superior Court of DeKalb County

Acceptance Speech

Doug Shipman, President, Atlanta City Council

Reflections

The Honorable Shirley C. Franklin, 58th Mayor of the City of Atlanta

The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, 60th Mayor of the City of Atlanta

Oath of Office for the Office of the Mayor

Administered by The Honorable Patsy Porter, Judge, State Court of Fulton County

The Inaugural Address

The Honorable Andre Dickens, 61st Mayor of the City of Atlanta

Musical Selection

Kathleen Bertrand

Benediction