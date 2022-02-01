Inauguration ceremony details released for Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens will be sworn in Monday at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
"In an effort to advance sustainability and technological efforts, there will not be a physical Inaugural Program. It will be digital-only and will be accessible on MovingATLForward.com," a release stated.
Here is the full program ceremony schedule:
Oath of Office for the Municipal Court of Atlanta
Administered by The Honorable Shondeana C. Morris, Judge, DeKalb County Superior Court
Remarks
Chief Judge Christopher T. Portis
Oaths of Office for the Atlanta City Council
Administered by The Honorable Craig L. Schwall, Judge, Superior Court of Fulton County
Oath of Office for the Atlanta City Council President
Administered by The Honorable Asha F. Jackson, Chief Judge, Superior Court of DeKalb County
Acceptance Speech
Doug Shipman, President, Atlanta City Council
Reflections
The Honorable Shirley C. Franklin, 58th Mayor of the City of Atlanta
The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, 60th Mayor of the City of Atlanta
Oath of Office for the Office of the Mayor
Administered by The Honorable Patsy Porter, Judge, State Court of Fulton County
The Inaugural Address
The Honorable Andre Dickens, 61st Mayor of the City of Atlanta
Musical Selection
Kathleen Bertrand
Benediction
Reverend Dr. Joshua M. Noblitt, St. Mark UMC