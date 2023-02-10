'Andrea loved fiercely' | Six Flags employee who died after being ejected from van remembered as devoted mom, wife

Andrea Crook died in an incident at Six Flags on Oct. 2, where she worked, when she was ejected from a van she was riding in.

AUSTELL, Ga. — A 43-year-old Six Flags employee who died in an incident at the park on Oct. 2 is remembered in an online fundraiser as a devoted mom and wife who "loved fiercely."

A GoFundMe is raising money for the services of Andrea Crook, who was ejected from a van while being transported with several other employees.

The GoFundMe, posted by Crook's husband, says she was "deeply devoted to her children, husband, pets, old childhood friends, new online friends, and anyone who welcomed her into their lives."

"She loved so many people and was very unconditional in her love," it adds.

The fundraiser so far has collected $6,233 of an original $4,200 goal.

According to Cobb County Police, on Oct. 2 Crook and the other employees were inside a 2004 Ford Econoline driving through theme park property when she was ejected as the van made its way through a left, uphill turn on Harbor Way.

Authorities said Crook sustained a serious head injury from the pavement. She was taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries where police said she later died.

The accident happened on an employee-only access road. Both park and local EMS responded quickly, according to a statement from Six Flags Over Georgia.

"Our hearts and our thoughts are extended to the family of the employee as well as all those impacted by this tragic automobile accident; we are heartbroken,” Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Dave Zellner said.

An accident report obtained by 11Alive indicates there were six passengers in the van when the incident occurred, and that Crook was ejected through an open side door of the Ford.

"Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and for the donations. We had set a goal for a very modest funeral not expecting such generosity," the GoFundMe stated in an Oct. 5 update. "I want everyone to know that this will allow us to host her memorial at a larger venue. We’ve had so many people reach out for the date of her memorial service. We are getting closer to that date and would love to have you come and help us celebrate her life."