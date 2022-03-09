Andrew Young 'Peace Walk' to ring in former Atlanta mayor's 90th birthday

It's part of the Andrew J. Young Foundation's four-day celebration.

ATLANTA — He's talked the talk -- and now Andrew Young is asking Atlanta to walk the walk.

After delivering a powerful message on peace and reflecting on the state of world events kicking off birthday celebrations earlier this week, the Andrew J. Young Foundation is asking the people of Atlanta to follow his footsteps in a peace walk on Thursday.

The "Andrew Young Peace Walk" is part of a four-day celebration marking the former Atlanta mayor's 90th birthday.

"This celebration is about honoring the man who has lived many lives and has done so with grace, accomplishment, and leadership. Ambassador Andrew Young has chosen the theme, “Peace and Reconciliation” for his 90th birthday," organizers said in a news release.

Young is expected to take the first steps "to show Atlanta in its best light" at 10 a.m. starting at Centennial Olympic Park.

Elected officials, dignitaries and community members will take part in the 90-minute walk which will begin with opening remarks from Young. The 1.5-mile route circles through downtown Atlanta passing the Mercedes Benz Stadium, starting on Andrew Young International Boulevard, according to event organizers. Bands from Georgia State, Berkmar High School, Drew Charter School and Booker T. Washington will entertain the crowd as they make their way to the end of the route at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Vine City.