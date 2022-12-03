Andrew Young rings in 90 years of life with Atlanta birthday gala

The event concluded four days of events dedicated to peace and reconciliation.

ATLANTA — Congressman, mayor, United Nations ambassador, peace-maker are just some of the titles for Andrew Young.

The iconic leader is celebrating his 90th birthday. On Saturday night, a large gala was held at the Georgia World Congress Center to help him ring in another year.

The extravagant dinner was the bowtie to a series of events, stretching over four days to celebrate Young's life and service. Throughout the birthday events, he delivered a sermon about harmony and hosted a walk aimed at fostering peace and unity.