Andrew Young rings in 90 years of life with Atlanta birthday gala

ATLANTA — Congressman, mayor, United Nations ambassador, peace-maker are just some of the titles for Andrew Young.
The iconic leader is celebrating his 90th birthday. On Saturday night, a large gala was held at the Georgia World Congress Center to help him ring in another year.
The extravagant dinner was the bowtie to a series of events, stretching over four days to celebrate Young's life and service. Throughout the birthday events, he delivered a sermon about harmony and hosted a walk aimed at fostering peace and unity.
Young, a close comrade of Martin Luther King Jr.'s in the 60s as a leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was born March 12, 1932, in New Orleans. The Civil Rights Movement luminary often brought his own spice in his pursuit of equity and unity. The theme of his birthday extravaganza was "Peace and Reconciliation," a mantra he said he's taking into his next year of life.