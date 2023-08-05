Former Atlanta mayor, Civil Rights pioneer presented with Peace and Liberty Award

Andrew Young has been bestowed the award, which is also known as the Nobel Price of Law. It will be presented by the King of Spain.

ATLANTA — Ambassador Andrew Young, 91, has been honored with the Peace and Liberty Award from the World Law Foundation.

King of Spain, H.M. Felipe VI, presented the award to the former Atlanta mayor and Civil Rights leader early Monday Morning.

Young was given the award for his efforts to push peace throughout all his roles in Atlanta and this nation's history.

The award is seen as the highest honor from the foundation. It's given to recognize world leaders-- who excelled in promoting peace through the law, according to the organization's website.

Previous recipients of the prestigious honor include Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to its website, the foundation is a nonprofit organization aimed at using the law for peace. It also works to help strengthen democracies around the world.

The foundation was created at the height of the Cold War, according to officials.

Young's son, "Bo," spoke at the ceremony to honor his father's legacy.

"He is a disciplined, compassionate, selfless and giving person, who can find the good in anyone," his son said.

Earlier this year, Young endorsed the World Peace Revival, whose aim is to unite people of different backgrounds through prayer and acts of kindness.

Over the decades, Young pushed to make the City of Atlanta better as mayor. He also served as a congressman and Olympic co-chair for the 1996 games in Atlanta and won the Presidential Medal of Freedom.