HIGH POINT, N.C. — It was a moment worth celebrating as seniors graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School.

They were shocked by what their principal, Marcus Gause, did on stage that left them cheering for more.

Gause took the stage singing in acapella, in a very moving performance, “I Will Always Love You" - Dolly Parton's classic love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston.

The students cheered on their principal while he took a moment to appreciate the seniors as they marked the next chapter in their lives.

Gause had no problem hitting every single note! It was certainly a performance to remember.

The video was filmed by Winston McGregor, a school board member of Guilford County Schools who then shared it on social media.