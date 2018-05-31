FREEPORT, Texas -- MDLR Fishing shared incredible video of a manta ray jumping out of the water off the Freeport jetty about 60 miles south of Houston.

The large ray went completely airborne upside down before splashing back into the water.

“I thought it was a dolphin,” laughed Mark, the fisherman who recorded it on his GoPro.

“Check out who stopped by to say hi! Biggest ray I’ve ever seen!” Mark later wrote on Facebook.

Some viewers wrote in saying the ray was just being playful and is not aggressive. Perhaps it was just excited about all that blue water we've had in the Gulf lately instead of the usual mud brown?

