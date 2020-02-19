FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A police report filed by a missing college student later found dead outlines the moment she woke up to her home vandalized, though she would tell police she didn't know by whom.

Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn was reported missing after disappearing around Valentine's Day. Authorities mounted an intense search for the Atlanta-native, but it ended tragically. Her body was found in the woodline off a Macon-area roadway just a few days later.

But weeks before her disappearance and death, a police report states that Gunn woke up to an unsettling discovery that prompted her to call the police.

According to a Feb. 5 incident report filed with the Fort Valley Police Department, an officer responded to Gunn's home off of W. Church Street in Fort Valley around 11:30 a.m. after she woke up and saw that a window near her backdoor had been shattered with a brick.

WMAZ

Gunn, according to the report, told the officer that she heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. that same morning, but thought it was just her animals moving around inside the home.

When she woke up and saw the damage to the window, Gunn walked outside her home and saw that two tires on the driver's side of her white Chevy Cruz were also slashed.

The officer asked Gunn if she knew of anyone who may have caused the damage, but she told him no, according to the report. She also said that she did not have any issues with anyone; though, she added that her tires had been slashed two weeks prior. She did not report that incident to the police, the report stated.

11Alive has since learned that Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Devontae Little, was arrested on Feb. 18 in connection with the Feb. 5 incident. He was charged with criminal damage to property and vandalism on the same day Gunn's body was found. He was also just two miles away from that location.

DeMarcus Little

Peach County Sheriff's Office

Though Little is in custody and is the primary person of interest in Gunn's disappearance, according to investigators, he has not been charged with her death.

MORE ON ANITRA GUNN'S CASE

GBI confirms body found is Anitra Gunn

Father of slain college student asks for prayers

'We are intensely saddened': FVSU releases a statement on Anitra Gunn

Body found in search for missing Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn

Timeline: Everything that's happened in the case of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn