Budding metro Atlanta social media professional, influencer dies at 22

Annabelle Ham's family posted to her Instagram account Tuesday to announce her passing. She had been working most recently at Dickey Broadcasting Company.

ATLANTA — A budding social media influencer and professional from metro Atlanta who'd been interning with radio company Dickey Broadcasting this summer has died at 22 years old, her family announced on her Instagram page.

Annabelle Ham was described by 680 The Fan, the Dickey sports radio channel in Atlanta, in a post on Facebook as "an amazing young woman that would light up a room when she entered it."

Her family's post to her page said she had "experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven."

"She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her," the post stated.

Her family described her as "beautiful and inspiring" and said she "lived life to the fullest."

"Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved," the Instagram post stated. "We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family."

This is Annabelle Ham. For the past several months, Annabelle has been a social media intern for Dickey Broadcasting... Posted by 680 The Fan on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Fan's post said her "creativity, enthusiasm, and pure joy for life was infections."

Ham's family also asked for people to not "post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded."

"There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you," the post stated.