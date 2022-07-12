Anthem members can be treated in-network at Northside hospitals 'for the foreseeable future'

The two announced they will continue their partnership.

ATLANTA — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members will continue to have in-network access to Northside's hospital system thanks to a new agreement.

The two parties announced Tuesday their new agreement is in effect, meaning Anthem members will have in-network access to Northside's hospitals, medical care, and outpatient locations in Georgia "for the foreseeable future."

Since last year, both have been in a legal dispute over the cost of care, leaving 400,000 patients with Anthem insurance teetering on whether in-network coverage at Northside could be dropped. Anthem alleged Northside was charging more than most metro hospitals and wanted to cut ties.

However, Northside said the contract was not up for renewal and it argued a bill signed into law in Georgia during the pandemic prohibited insurers from terminating a provider’s in-network coverage for up to 150 days after a public health emergency.

Anthem filed an emergency motion seeking to end coverage and force arbitration, dragging their dispute through the court system for months, further fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. Several injections issued by a Fulton County judge kept the patients in-network.