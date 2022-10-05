Clayton County Police are working to identify these men in 17-year-old barber's death

Anthony McClain was shot outside of his barbershop six months ago.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Six months after a teenage barber was shot and killed outside of his business, Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have been involved.

Clayton County Police Department investigators released two photos Wednesday depicting two men who they said were outside of Da Barbas Lab on April 2. Police believe the two, depicted below, are involved in the death of Anthony "China" McClain. The 17-year-old was shot and killed outside of his barbershop at River Station Plaza along West Fayetteville Road.

Police said, "the individuals shown were involved in the physical altercation and shooting" that resulted in McClain's death.

In July, police said Jaimonni Watkins-Causey was accused of killing the young barber. He is wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Community and family members previously expressed McClain's death as an unexpected and tragic loss.

The barbershop was the teen's second business. He also owned an organic juice company he had recently received an LLC for before his death. McClain was in college and received his license to cut hair beforehand, working his way to earn his own chair in the front of the shop.

The chair is now a memorial.

This memorial lays on the seat of 17-year-old barber Anthony McClain, who was shot and killed there in April. @ClaytonCountyPD announced a suspect in his murder, 20-year-old Jaimonnie Watkins-Causey. How those at the shop hope this is the beginning of justice on @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/X8vwhv6Psi — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 13, 2022