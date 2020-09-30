Fulton County deputies killed in accident remembered for their service, spirits

The two deputies killed in an accident on Tuesday were transported to GBI.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One day after two Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies were killed, their team commander shared what the sheriff's office is going through.

"To lose one is a tragedy, but to lose two is a devastation," said Lt. Vivian Dixon-Bradford, who worked for years with deputies Anthony White and Kenny Ingram. Both were killed on Tuesday morning in a car accident on I-20 near Grovetown, Georgia. They were driving to transport an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.

"Ever since yesterday, it's been a dark cloud - pain - over the department and, more specifically, over the Fulton County Law Enforcement Transfer Unit," Dixon-Bradford said.

She said what she'll miss most about Deputy Ingram is his knowledge and experience.

"I think he'd celebrate his 15 years next month. He brought a wealth of experience," Dixon-Bradford described. "He would always give me some pointers - always encouraging me."

And, she said she'll always remember how Deputy White made everyone laugh.

"Deputy White was hilarious - always brought laughter to the department," Dixon-Bradford recalled. "I think he missed his calling as a comedian because you could always expect something funny to come from him."

Dixon-Bradford added she appreciates how so many other departments assisted them during the transport Wednesday, as the deputies' bodies were brought in a convoy to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in DeKalb County.

"We were supported by [Georgia State Patrol], Atlanta Motors, Columbia County [Sheriff's Office], Morgan County [Sheriff's Office] and all the other counties up the corridor of I-20," Dixon-Bradford said.

Law enforcement showing support for two of their own, who were lost too soon.

"[We're] more than a group of people that just come to work everyday, but a close-knit family. And when one hurts, we all hurt," Dixon-Bradford said.