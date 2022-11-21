Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire

The fire broke out early Monday morning.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston.

This is all unfolding at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive.

As of this time, details are limited. However, officials said the fire broke out around 4:25 a.m. Monday.

Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there are no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.