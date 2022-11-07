Multiple injured, juvenile detained after apartment fire in DeKalb County

Fire officials said this all happened at a complex on Glenwood Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A total of 33 residents at an apartment complex in DeKalb County have been displaced and two injured after a fire early Monday morning.

In addition DeKalb Police said a juvenile has been detained as a person of interest in the fire. They add that he lives in the apartment where people were injured.

DeKalb Fire said two people jumped from the building and two others were rescued off the second floor.

However, fire officials did not specify how serious the injuries were but mentioned those victims were sent to the hospital.

At this time, the fire has been extinguished and crews are working on cleaning up the scene.

