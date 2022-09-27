2 rescued after fire breaks out at Atlanta apartment complex, officials say

Firefighters jumped into action and forced entry into the first-floor apartment.

ATLANTA — Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at an apartment complex off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta Tuesday evening.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW at 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found a fire on the first floor of the two-story multi-family building.

Firefighters jumped into action and forced entry into the first-floor apartment. They were able to get two people out, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

"Simultaneously, firefighters conducted several searches of all apartment units, which were ultimately given the all-clear," Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames. The American Red Cross was requested to help those impacted by the fire.

One person was taken to Grady Hospital for medical treatment, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.