Apartment fire displaces over a dozen familes in South Fulton

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — At least 12 families were displaced from their apartment homes after a fire broke out behind one of the buildings on Friday night, officials with South Fulton Fire Department said.

It happened at the Beacon Ridge Apartments, formally known as the Biscayne Apartments, on Old National Highway in College Park. Firefighters said they got a call around 10:30 p.m. that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the property.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters said there was some structural collapse. South Fulton Fire also reported that five apartment units were damaged in the fire, and six of the units are now without utilities.

The property management team at Beacon Ridge and the Red Cross are working together to help the families who were affected.

Fire officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.