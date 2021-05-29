Apartment fire with reported injuries in Gwinnett County

The county's fire and emergency services said it was on Sarah Court in Norcross.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services said Saturday morning there had been a fire at an apartment block in Norcross with reported injuries.

The fire has since been put out, the fire service said. There was no immediate word on the cause.

The number of people injured, or the extent of their injuries, was not clear.

It happened on Sarah Court, off Singleton Rd. down about a half mile from Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

"Crews are on the scene of a working apartment fire on the 2100 block of Sarah Court in Norcross," Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services tweeted. "The fire is out and the cause is under investigation. Report of injury at the scene. The PIO is responding to the scene."