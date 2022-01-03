Car crashing into Atlanta apartment leasing office leaves one dead, officials say

A spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue said the man was suffering from a possible bullet wound at the time of the crash.

ATLANTA — A man was found unresponsive after an incident that led to him crashing his car into the leasing office of an Atlanta apartment complex Monday night, according to a spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue. The man has since died.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said several units were assessing damage after a caller advised that a BMW had crashed into an apartment leasing office at 2255 Lenox Rd NE.

Fire officials said it was a single-car crash, and there was only one person in the car at the time of the crash. Firefighters were able to get the man out of his car. They performed CPR but he was not alert, not conscious or breathing. Grady Hospital paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after for further medical treatment, officials said.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue said the man was suffering from a possible bullet wound at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported from the crash.

Atlanta police also responded to the crash. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that the man died of his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.