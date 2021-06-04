APD: 2 teens shot in metro Atlanta overnight, both in stable condition

Police said the teens were wounded at two separate shootings.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot late Thursday night and early Friday morning at two separate incidents in metro Atlanta.

Police said both of the teens were taken to the hospital and are now in "stable condition."

A 13-year-old boy was shot at a Neighborhood Discount Store at 901 Joseph E Boone Blvd. NW around 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, he got into an argument with another teen at the store. APD said both of the teens were armed when he was shot.

Police said a witness, who was also a teen, took the victim's firearm from the scene. He was arrested for obstruction, APD said. The victim was also charged with possession of a firearm while under 18.

APD said that investigation is still ongoing.

Additionally, APD said a 17-year-old boy was shot at his home at 425 Holderness St. SW around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers said the victim was outside his home when four suspects came up to him and told him to leave the area. As the 17-year-old was leaving, he heard gunshots and was hit, according to APD.

Police said a passing driver took the victim to the hospital.