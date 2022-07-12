Swearing-in ceremony held for new APD Chief

Darin Schierbaum is Atlanta's 26th Chief of Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A special swearing-in ceremony is being held for Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum Wednesday evening.

The event is taking place at City Hall at 6 p.m. You can watch the police chief's ceremony on 11Alive's YouTube channel and in the video player above.

Schierbaum had been serving as interim chief since May. He took over for Chief Rodney Bryant, who announced back in April that he would be retiring for a second time from the police force.

Schierbaum is Atlanta's 26th Chief of Police. He was officially named chief back in October. In a previous interview with 11Alive, the police chief said when he joined APD in 2002, he didn't plan to become chief. However, he rose through the ranks and said he's humbled to take on his new role.

"To come up through the ranks allows you to know the community, know who you're protecting, making sure we have that bond and connection," he said.

The police chief previously said he wants to focus on earning the trust of Atlantans and boosting employee morale within APD.