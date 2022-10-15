Sell your guns to Atlanta Police at their Saturday event

They are paying between $50 and $100 for guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is buying firearms from citizens in the hopes of reducing gun violence in the city on Saturday.

The department said they are paying $40 for handguns and $100 for long guns. Their event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on October 15 at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot on 395 Piedmont Ave. APD will not run any vehicle tags or collect personal information from those who choose to sell.

"We just want to remove them from environments where individuals know they don't have comfort that they're in," Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said. "Maybe they can't secure them safely, there are children present, or they feel they just don't want weapons in the home."

Here are the guidelines for selling: