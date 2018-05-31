ATLANTA -- A gunman has been taken into custody after shooting another person in the face during an argument outside Atlanta's Greyhound bus station.

Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Lisa Bender said the victim was shot after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the bus station on Forsyth Street. When police arrived, the suspect was holding a handgun above his head and immediately surrendered.

Despite the ominous description of the injury, Bender said it isn't expected to be deadly. The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and was stable at the time, though his exact condition was not released.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victim.

