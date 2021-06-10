APD officer struck, injured while investigating crash

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head, arm, and leg, they said.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was injured Wednesday morning when he was struck by another vehicle as he responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75.

Around 7:15 a.m., the officer responded to the crash near 17th Street. At around 8:10 a.m., a police spokesman said the officer was outside his marked patrol car when another vehicle struck him.

"The officer was alert and conscious and is being treated at this time," the statement read.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer remained on scene and traffic charges are pending.