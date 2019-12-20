ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department officer was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Donlald Lee Hollowell Parkway near North Eugenia Place.

According a spokesperson for the department, the officer - who is a part of APD's motors unit, - was injured in an accident with another vehicle.

He was alert and breathing when he taken away from the scene to Grady Hospital.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the area where the crash happened and spotted the motorcycle and what appears to be a white vehicle at the scene.

No other information has been released.

11Alive will provide and update as soon as more details are available.

