Driver slides on patch of ice, hits officer's vehicle, a pedestrian: APD

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer and another person are tending to their injuries Sunday after being struck by a pickup truck, authorities said.
It happened Christmas Day at 7 p.m. along Campbellton Road off Enon Road. The area was across London's Little Angels Learning Academy.
A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department said the officer was inside their patrol vehicle when a pickup truck struck them and a pedestrian.
"The officer and pedestrian sustained minor injuries and were both taken to the hospital for treatment," APD said.
Officers said the driver stayed at the crash site. Police believed the truck slid on a patch of ice and caused the crash, however, they continue to investigate.