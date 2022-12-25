Driver slides on patch of ice, hits officer's vehicle, a pedestrian: APD

It happened Christmas Day at 7 p.m. along Campbellton Road off Enon Road.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer and another person are tending to their injuries Sunday after being struck by a pickup truck, authorities said.

It happened Christmas Day at 7 p.m. along Campbellton Road off Enon Road. The area was across London's Little Angels Learning Academy.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department said the officer was inside their patrol vehicle when a pickup truck struck them and a pedestrian.

"The officer and pedestrian sustained minor injuries and were both taken to the hospital for treatment," APD said.