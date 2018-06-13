COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- An Atlanta Police officer is suspended and facing charges after authorities found drugs in a College Park apartment.

College Park Police Chief Keith Meadows said they had no idea that Iris Rowe was an officer until they executed the search warrant at the apartment located in the 2100 block of Godby Road.

The department had been conducting surveillance on the location.

Chief Meadows said they went there around 2:25 p.m. Monday and took Rowe along with Jeremy Laye and Tony Robinson into custody. Authorities said she was in a relationship with one of the men.

Left to Right: Laye and Robinson

When the Special Operations officers arrived at the apartment, they found seven pounds of marijuana scattered throughout the apartment along with an assortment of prescription pills.

The also found several uniforms and Atlanta Police Department equipment inside; that's when they realized Rowe was an officer.

11Alive reached out to APD about Rowe's arrest and a spokesperson for the department released the following:

"Officer Iris Rowe was immediately suspended from duty after we were notified of her arrest in College Park. She will be scheduled to appear before Chief Erika Shields this week, who will determine her permanent employment status as a result of this incident. Rowe joined the department in 2016 and was assigned to Zone 3 Mobile Patrol upon completion of training."

