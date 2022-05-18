Bird's eye view | Watch APD's Phoenix Air Unit track down 10 ATVs after allegedly driving recklessly

The chase went from Downtown Atlanta to Forest Park, according to APD.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department's Phoenix Air Unit tracked down 10 ATVs last Saturday for allegedly driving recklessly.

According to APD, officers from the Atlanta Police Auto Crimes unit helped Georgia State Patrol troopers after a street racing call on Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Authorities said they found around 10 ATVs driving recklessly in the area. As patrol cars began to arrive, the ATVs started to take off. APD's Phoenix Air Unit began tracking the vehicles to help.

GSP troopers attempted to stop a line of ATVs, however, the lead vehicle sped off. GSP units began chasing the driver, according to APD. Six other ATVs were also stopped and the drivers were apprehended.

As the chase ensued, APD's Phoenix Air Unit was able to keep up with the driver until its ground units were able to take the driver into custody without incident. The chase went from Downtown Atlanta to Forest Park, according to APD.

"Because of the coordination between agencies and the effective communication between air and ground units, officers were able to safely apprehend these disruptive drivers. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to quell street racing, illegal ATV driving, and other criminal activity," APD wrote.

Watch the chase below.