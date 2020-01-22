ATLANTA — They vowed to be together for better or worse, now they are vowing to protect and serve the citizens of Atlanta together.

The Atlanta Police Department held a graduation Tuesday night for Class 261 and 262. Among the group was Officer Matthew Brown.

APD tweeted a photo of Matthew, with his wife, Officer Nicole Brown, standing beside him.

"Husband & wife reporting for duty," the tweet said." Officer Matthew Brown with APD Recruit Class 262 graduated & joined his wife Officer Nicole Brown in our honorable profession."

APD said Nicole works on the Zone 1 Crime Suppression Unit in northwest Atlanta.

"Welcome to the family Matthew! #MySafeATL ," the tweet said.

The Browns weren't the only ones with a graduate who had a relative one the police force. Officer Angelina Singh is the daughter of Zone 2 Assistant Commander Captain Anthony Singh and Officer Torez Griffie is the son of Retired Sergeant Richard Griffie.

APD said the graduation concludes 20 weeks of rigorous training at the Atlanta Police Academy, along with 9 weeks of field training for 35 men and women.

"We desperately need the help,' said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields." They're a sharp bunch.

Shields said the department has had success hiring more officers since Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms worked to pass the largest pay increase in the department's history.

"Our hiring was up over 50 percent last year," she said. "It has been absolutely the turning point for this police department."

The 17 graduates in Class 261 and 18 graduates in Class 262 will be assigned to work throughout different areas of the city.

