More than 100 car break-ins at Atlanta apartment complex; police release photos of suspects

An Atlanta Police patrol car was among one of the vehicles that had its windows smashed out. APD needs help finding the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators released photos of two people they are looking for after more than 100 vehicles, including one of its own patrol cars, were the target of break-ins at an apartment complex near Downtown early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the Mariposa Lofts apartment complex in Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood at 185 Montag Circle NE. When APD officers got there, they found windows busted out of numerous cars inside the apartment complex's parking garage. Two guns were stolen out of different vehicles, although none were taken from the APD patrol car, according to officers.

On Monday APD released pictures of two people who they said were involved in the break-ins. APD is hoping someone will come forward and help officers identify the suspects, pictured below.

Luke Hendershott spent Saturday afternoon vacuuming the glass remnants from his SUV. Luckily, Hendershott said his drum set was unharmed. He said he was in town for a gig and now has to head back to Chattanooga with less than what he came with.

"Three busted windows and $80 cash was missing and a pair of pants," Hendershott said.

Police urged people in the community to take any valuables out of their cars, lock their doors and never leave their vehicles running in order to prevent theft. Authorities said car break-ins are plaguing the city because people are leaving valuables inside the car, causing criminals to take advantage.

Anyone with information on the case or anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to contact Investigator J. Mogavero at 470-217-2696.