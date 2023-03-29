Atlanta Police release statement after bleached flour found near BeltLine

"We are aware of information suggesting two dogs ingested the flour and died. Bleached flour is non-toxic and does not appear to be deadly to animals," APD said.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released a statement after officers investigated a white powdery substance that was found near the BeltLine Wednesday morning.

APD said around 11:15 a.m. officers were made aware of the substance found in the area of Corduroy Lane, which is in the Inman Park neighborhood not far from Barcelona Wine Bar.

Officers investigated and determined a running club had used the powder to mark the route for an upcoming run, according to APD. After testing the substance, authorities determined the substance to be bleached flour.

"We are aware of information suggesting two dogs ingested the flour and died. Bleached flour is non-toxic and does not appear to be deadly to animals," APD said in a release.

Atlanta Police said the cause of death for the dogs will be determined by a necropsy.

