ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police need your help finding one of the people they've placed on the department's "Most Wanted" list.

Officers are looking for 56-year-old Ruben Lawrence who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Back in February, officers went to Dill Avenue SW to respond to a stabbing.

The victim, his girlfriend, was lying in the street bleeding from her head. She also had two cuts across her stomach. According to the incident report, a neighbor heard Lawrence arguing with the victim, outside of the home before she was stabbed.

Ruben Lawrence

The neighbor told police this wasn't the first time something like this had happened. The report stated officers looked up a previous report from April 2017 when Lawrence allegedly hit the victim in the head with a brick.

The report from that assault said the victim told authorities she and Lawrence were spending time together on Hank Aaron Drive. Lawrence allegedly would get irate with the victim when he didn't have money for drugs.

He allegedly took a brick an repeatedly hit her in the head with it.

Her nephew came to the location and saw what happened and also got into a fight with Lawrence, according to the incident report. The suspect left and went to pick up two other women who allegedly attacked her as well.

Officers found him at a different location that day and took him into custody for aggravated assault.

Now authorities need your help locating him again to put him behind bars. Anyone who sees Lawrence should contact police.

