Appeal filed to lift Victor Hill's suspension, reinstate him as sheriff

Attorneys are working to get Hill back in the sheriff's office.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — There is another push to lift Victor Hill's suspension and reinstate him as Clayton County sheriff.

A new appeal filed by Hill's attorneys claims the law states that if a suspended official is not tried at the first term of court they are to be reinstated in office. The appeal is being filed because the Fulton County judge that was assigned to hear the case "stated on record that she did not think she had the authority to make the decision to reinstate Sheriff Hill," his attorneys wrote.

Gov. Kemp suspended Hill in June 2021 after he was indicted on federal charges of violating the civil rights of several Clayton County Jail detainees. Hill pleaded not guilty to the charges in August of last year. Hill's last push to be reinstated was denied last December.

This time, Hill's attorneys said the former sheriff is the only law-enforcement official in the country ever charged criminally for restraining inmates without any use of force or injury. Attorneys also said "the law is very clear," adding that the governor's suspension is for a limited time.

Hill's attorneys go on to make their case that the law enforcement officer was targeted and claim the charges are politically motivated, alleging the five victims in the case were "solicited by political enemies of the Sheriff."

Recently, a former inmate of the county jail filed a lawsuit against Hill, claiming the sheriff ordered him to be put in a restraint chair for hours.