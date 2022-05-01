APS students to return to in-person learning under new COVID protocols

Virus testing, more personal protective equipment and pop-up vaccine clinics will be available throughout the district, officials say.

ATLANTA — After starting the new semester with virtual learning, Atlanta Public Schools students will return to the classroom under enhanced coronavirus health and safety protocols, the district said.

APS said it will reopen schools Jan. 10. All employees will have to undergo mandatory surveillance testing. COVID-19 testing will be voluntary for students on a weekly basis, the district said in a news release. Parents who'd like to give consent for their child to be tested at school can do so here.

All schools also received a shipment of personal protective equipment on Monday, according to APS. The PPE kits include masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning products meant for schools to help promote a clean and safe learning environment.

Masks are mandatory for everyone inside an APS school or office building, according to a news release.

Pop-up vaccine clinics will also be available at several schools on Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., before students head back to the classroom. Shots will be available for eligible APS students who are at least 5 years old, their families and APS staff.

People can register for their COVID-19 vaccination here. All vaccine brands will be available, according to the district.

The drive-up vaccine events will be held at the following locations:

Sutton Middle School

2875 Northside Dr. Atlanta, GA 30305

Long Middle School

3200 Latona Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30354

Maynard Jackson High School

801 Glenwood Avenue SE | Atlanta, GA 30316

Mays High School

3450 Benjamin E Mays Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30331