APS schools now integrated into APD's city-wide camera system

During a city council public safety committee meeting on Monday, Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann announced the school district had integrated its security cameras into APD's Connect Atlanta.

Deputy Chief Spann said the cameras integrated into Connect Atlanta record the entrances and exits of APS.

According to Deputy Chief Spann, the option to live monitor events via APS integrated surveillance system is also now possible.

11Alive reached out to APS to confirm and was informed the district integrated into Connect Atlanta earlier this calendar year.

APD's latest technology is listed as a public safety program on its website. The program is open to all residents and businesses who wish to register. Those interested have two options to choose from.

Residents can register their cameras with APD to help police identify where cameras are in case of an incident. This does not allow APD access to the camera's live video stream.

Integrating cameras into Connect Atlanta allows APD and first responders direct access to camera feeds in case of a nearby emergency. Businesses and residents who choose this option can decide when and how long APD has direct access to their systems.

In the past, officials have said Connect Atlanta, a network of 16,237 integrated and 15,329 registered cameras, has been essential in tackling crime since its inception in January.