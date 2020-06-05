Here's when and where Atlanta Public Schools seniors can pick up their caps, gowns and diplomas

The district provided a list of days, times and safety precautions.

ATLANTA — In the coming days, Atlanta Public Schools students will be able to pick up their caps, gowns, diplomas and other senior memorabilia, such as yearbooks, from their various schools.

The district provided 11Alive with a list of dates, times and locations for these pick-ups, as well as the following safety requirements in place:

Each school must use a car delivery system.

No student or family member will be allowed to exit their cars during the distribution.

Senior items should be handed to each student through the car window or placed in the trunk of each car.

All volunteer employees must wear gloves and masks during the entire distribution schedule.

Upon receiving items from the school, all cars must depart the campus immediately.

The district says schools will work with families who miss scheduled times for distribution on a case-by-base basis.

Here is the specific information for each school:

B.E.S.T. Academy : Cap/Gown - May 15, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.; Diploma - N/A

: Cap/Gown - May 15, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.; Diploma - N/A Carver Early College : Cap/Gown - May 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Diploma - May 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

: Cap/Gown - May 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Diploma - May 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Carver STEAM Academy : Cap/Gown - May 21, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Diploma - N/A

: Cap/Gown - May 21, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Diploma - N/A Coretta Scott King Academy - Cap/Gown - Date has passed; Diploma - May 15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

- Cap/Gown - Date has passed; Diploma - May 15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Crim High School - Cap/Gown - N/A; Diploma - May 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

- Cap/Gown - N/A; Diploma - May 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drew Charter School : Cap/Gown - May 16, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Diploma - TBD

: Cap/Gown - May 16, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Diploma - TBD Douglass High School : Cap/Gown - May 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Diploma - May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

: Cap/Gown - May 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Diploma - May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Grady High School : Cap/Gown - May 19, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Diploma - N/A

: Cap/Gown - May 19, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Diploma - N/A Jackson High School : Cap/Gown - May 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Diploma - May 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jackson notes yearbooks are being delivered and that deliveries may be delayed due to COVID-19)

: Cap/Gown - May 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Diploma - May 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Jackson notes yearbooks are being delivered and that deliveries may be delayed due to COVID-19) KIPP Collegiate : Cap/Gown - May 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m; Diploma - May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

: Cap/Gown - May 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m; Diploma - May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mays High School : Cap/Gown - May 12-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Diploma - May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

: Cap/Gown - May 12-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Diploma - May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. North Atlanta High School : Cap/Gown - Date has passed; Diploma - May 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

: Cap/Gown - Date has passed; Diploma - May 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. South Atlanta High School : Cap/Gown - May 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Diploma - N/A

: Cap/Gown - May 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Diploma - N/A Therrell High School : Cap/Gown - May 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Diploma - N/A

: Cap/Gown - May 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Diploma - N/A Washington High School: Cap/Gown - N/A; Diploma - May 19, 10 am.-1 p.m.