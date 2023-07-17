'Local jewel' | DeKalb County gets first-ever wine vineyard

City of Stonecrest officials first passed an ordinance for the 18 acres of the vineyard in October. The ordinance stated that winemakers must hold a special permit.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One metro Atlanta county will see its first-ever wine grape vineyard which will share a home with a historic mountain peak.

DeKalb County residents will soon be able to share a nice glass of wine with an unimaginable view at the Arabia Mountain Vineyard located on South Goodard Road.

City of Stonecrest officials first passed an ordinance for the 18 acres of the vineyard in October. The ordinance stated that winemakers must hold a special permit in order to produce wine on the property.

In a previous statement, Mayor Jazzmin Cobble said that the new vineyard would help "propel the tourism and hospitality industries in Stonecrest." She also believes the attraction would help grow the city's economy.

Officials said in November that the winery is allowed to have a tasting room for wine samples and a retail area.

"Stonecrest is perhaps one of DeKalb County's best-kept secrets. It provides an incredible landscape for wine lovers and winegrowers to connect and engage with each other," Mayor Cobble previously said in a statement when the ordinance was first approved.

County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is inviting the community on July 29 to help clean-up the vineyard.

The commissioner said that participants will be able to to meet the owners and support the business by cleaning the grounds, landscaping and tending to grapes.

"This vineyard is certain to become a tourist attraction that enhances the greater DeKalb community. As a lover of nature, I was impressed by the natural beauty the vineyard offers," Cochran-Johnson added.

According to the commissioner, the vineyard also includes nature trails, firepits and a waterfall.

The Peach State boasts agritourism that is emerging and expanding across the state, Cochran-Johnson said in her statement.

A 2022 report from the University of Georgia's Ag Snapshots showed that Georgia's agritourism represented billions of dollars in the state's economy.

"Do our part to help this local jewel," said the commissioner.

The vineyard is not open to the public yet, but tours are only available to private guests upon request.