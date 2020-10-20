Arkansas couple dies from COVID-19 complications within a day of each other

Pansy and Charles Lock were married for 63 years, passing within 24 hours of each other due to coronavirus complications.

STUTTGART, Ark. — Since the state first began tracking coronavirus-related deaths in the state, THV11 has worked to bring you faces behind the numbers given to us every day.

Tonight, an especially heartbreaking story of a couple who died within a day of each other; both having battled coronavirus.

Pansy and Charles Lock were married for 63 years, they lived in Stuttgart.

They shared two sons, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

The pair absolutely adored each other— their family said they were the best of friends, inseparable.

So much so, that each was diagnosed with the virus within two days of each other back in September— a virus they could not survive— they also knew they couldn't survive without each other.

He died on September 28 and within 24 hours, she died the next day.

Their granddaughter Emily shared that these two were her "most favorite people," adding that they showed her unconditional love and a lifetime of memories, whether they were baking or playing card games or dominoes.

Another grandson shares that their family lost two of the best and most important people in their lives within 24 hours because of COVID-19.

He said, "it wasn't fair, it is real, and it is serious."