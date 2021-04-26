'Angels don’t live long in this world' | Clayton officer who died in wreck remembered

The Celebration of Life service was held at the Light of Joy Church in Riverdale on Monday.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Family, friends, and law enforcement joined Monday afternoon to honor Clayton County Police Officer Armando Mendoza.

He died following a car accident a week ago. The Celebration of Life service was held at the Light of Joy Church in Riverdale.

During reflections, friends described the 22-year-old as a man who loved pink, a person who was never easily angered, and one who had an infectious smile.

He had been with the department for just about a year. But before he was on the police force, he had come to the department alongside his mother to cater an event. That's when, they said, he realized he wanted to become an officer. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said they were thankful for that day.

“I don’t remember the menu, but I do remember Armando’s smile," he said.

He said it instantly felt like Mendoza and his mom were a part of the police department family.

“He immediately made an impact on the community, but he had been doing that already," Roberts said. "Through the restaurant, through his peers, through his field training officer, through his shift mates, through his coworkers."

"We can't teach that in the academy, we can’t train that in a car," the chief pointed out. "That’s who he was. Every officer in this room should strive to be like Officer Mendoza.”

During Mendoza’s time in the academy, Field Training Officer Richard Santos said Mendoza showed maturity and paid attention to detail.

“He showed his toughness when I dumped extra work on him and he did it all with a smile," Santos said at the service.

“When I was critical of his every decision, he looked for understanding,” he added. “It was at this time, I realized I had a rare breed on my hands."

Clayton County Board of Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner presented a proclamation during the service. Mendoza was also recognized with a resolution from State Senator Valencia Seay.