Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven

The victim said she was told if she alerted anyone while withdrawing the $20,000, the couple would find her family and kill them.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18.

A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.



A man, driving a silver SUV, then pulled up and demanded both women get inside the vehicle. The female suspect told the victim the man had a gun– before showing her a gun in her waistband, according to the police report.



The victim said the couple told her inside the vehicle, "they were not playing around" and they "have been following her for a while and know where her family is." The couple told her she was going to walk into her bank and withdraw $20,000, the police report stated.

According to the police report, the victim also said she was told if she didn't or if she alerted anyone to what was happening the couple would kill her family, and then find her and kill her as well.

The victim walked into the Bank of America on N. Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven and told the teller she was buying a car and needed to withdraw the money. Once she got the money, the victim walked out and got back into the SUV. She said the man drove her to a nearby shopping center and made her get out before taking off, the police report stated.