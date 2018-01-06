ATLANTA-- Atlanta Police are asking the public to help identify a duo that robbed a Captain in the Turkish army.

On May 20, APD responded to the McDonald's parking lot on Moreland Avenue for a robbery. The victim told police he was meeting with a seller to buy an iPad he found on the LetGo app.

The victim noticed that the iPad was not the same model listed on the website and told the seller to 'give me my money back.' The victim was then attacked by the seller, punching him in the head.

He was also pushed over a stone wall, causing him to break his arm. The suspect continued to attack the man until witnesses began yelling for him to stop.

The suspect, along with another female began running north on Moreland Avenue with the cash and the iPad. The victim described the suspect as a black male in his early 20s, standing around 5'8 with slim dreadlocks.

