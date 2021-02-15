Army veteran frustrated after unemployment payments suddenly stopped

Shortly after 11Alive reached out to the GDOL, William Harmon said someone from GDOL contacted him to tell him his issue has been fixed.

ATLANTA — An Army veteran in Atlanta is growing frustrated after he said his unemployment payments just suddenly stopped in August.

Months later, William Harmon is growing hopeless because he said it has been hard to get help from the Georgia Department of Labor.

Before the pandemic, Harmon said he had a high-paying job in metro Atlanta managing fitness centers. But then, he lost his job.

“There’s nothing. There’s no hope in sight,” Harmon told 11Alive.

He said he hasn’t received a payment since August because the GDOL told him there was a hold on his account.

“This is a pandemic. This isn’t someone who lost their job in 2006,” he said. “I was lucky the VA was able to help me out but a couple hundred bucks since the pandemic hasn’t been very helpful,” he said.

Harmon said he’s sent emails and Facebook messages, and rarely gets responses. The few times he has, it’s been promises of call backs with no follow through.

“You have people like me who served who are losing their homes. You have other people who have two kids who are homeless and in shelters. When they do get a phone, who are they going to call?” said Harmon.

Not long after 11Alive reached out to the Georgia Department of Labor, Harmon said the GDOL got in touch with him, saying it appeared they may have skipped something when his determination went out.