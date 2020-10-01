COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four years after police said a man was robbed, shot in the woods and left for dead, they finally believe they've made a break in the case.

It was back on June 3, 2016, when the body of 41-year-old Dewenzell James Spence was found in a wooded area off Queens Mill Road in Mableton, but police believe he had been killed days earlier on May 31.

According to Cobb County Police, Spence was walking early that morning from his home on McDonough Boulevard in southeast Atlanta to the Five Points MARTA station. At some point, police said he was picked up by a minivan and taken to an ATM on Veterans Memorial Highway.

The suspects then reportedly stole money from Spence. Then, investigators believe he was taken to a wooded area near the bank and shot.

Police had been looking for the suspects since then but did not have their identities or much to go on.

Years later, however, detectives in the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit identified the two suspects: 23-year-old Terrance Marshall and 19-year-old Dontavian Jones, both of Cochran, Georgia, south of the Macon area.

While police didn't release the specifics of how the pair were identified and linked to the case, they did note that both are now in custody.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

